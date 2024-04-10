AI Deployment - Taking the First Steps

Today there is no shortage of articles, blogs and other media events about AI. Chatbots, ChatGPT, Bard and conversational AI are creating many diverse views, along with negative and positive headlines. Whether it’s the end of civilisation as we know it, multiple job losses, droids taking over the earth, immediate cures for all diseases, reduction of employee drudgery and improved customer service, there doesn’t really seem to be common ground and for many it appears to be all or nothing.

But just ask yourself this question. How many times in the past month, or even the past week, have you had a customer service interaction where you waited patiently, or not, on the phone, if you were lucky enough to find a phone number, and would have been delighted if someone or something had answered your seemingly simple inquiry. Yes, I mean a chatbot or even better, an Intelligent Voice Agent (IVA).

Those who have experienced poorly designed and underperforming IVR systems and chatbots whose most frequent refrain is “I’m sorry I don’t understand that”, may still be sceptical about AI. This is primarily because many of our experiences have been with chatbots that are programmed to handle general questions and are not able to handle the depth and breadth of inquiries that modern contact centres handle. These ‘general’ models cannot handle diverse intents and different ways of asking questions and lack the contextual sophistication needed to respond to even simple inquiries.

Herein lies the difference. A well designed and well-trained IVA that continues to learn, just like a human does, can handle myriad inquiries, answer questions, complete tasks, and, apart from delivering superior customer experiences, eliminate mundane tasks for employees, and reduce costs. They are on duty 24/7, can provide consistent and professional responses, especially when there is an unexpected spike in call volumes, there are staff shortages or other operational challenges, and hand-off to a human agent if needed or when requested.