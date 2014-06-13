For 30 years, the CCMA has been bringing contact centre leaders together to share best practice and experiences to help them deliver business success. We are on a mission to change society’s perception of our industry. Join us.

What’s Coming Up?

Events

Industry professionals are invited to visit award winning contact centres, attend seminars and conferences. These can be a mixture of both face to face and virtually.

Best Practice Visit to Dorchester Collection

Best Practice Visit to Dorchester Collection

Date: Thu 14 Mar 2024
Where: London
Crafting Innovation with a Hybrid Working Leadership Team

Crafting Innovation with a Hybrid Working Leadership Team

Date: Thu 14 Mar 2024
Where: Online
Preparing the Frontline for Complex Conversations

Preparing the Frontline for Complex Conversations

Date: Wed 27 Mar 2024
Where: Online
Training Courses

A range of opportunities to improve individual and team performance with our training consultants who are contact centre professionals.

Developing Resource Planning Skills

Developing Resource Planning Skills

Date: Tue 19 Mar 2024 - Wed 20 Mar 2024
Where: Online
Advanced Empathy

Advanced Empathy

Date: Thu 21 Mar 2024
Where: Online
Strategic Thinking

Strategic Thinking

Date: Thu 21 Mar 2024
Where: Online
Latest Insight

Leigh Hopwood chats to Paul Manley, Vice President of Customer Service at DHL Express, about Paul's career so far.

CareerTalk with Paul Manley

Leigh Hopwood chats to Paul Manley, Vice President of Customer Service at DHL Express, about Paul’s career so far.

Download the Research: Using Contact Centre Insights to Elevate Customer and Colleague Experience and find out how you can turn these insights into action.

Using Contact Centre Insights to Elevate CX and EX

Download the Research: Using Contact Centre Insights to Elevate Customer and Colleague Experience and find out how you can turn these insights into action.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Tobias Homolka, Head of Audit and Customer Care at Lidl GB, about Tobias' career so far.

CareerTalk with Tobias Homolka

Leigh Hopwood chats to Tobias Homolka, Head of Audit and Customer Care at Lidl GB, about Tobias’ career so far.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Kim Canning, Senior Operations Manager at Ascensos, about Kim's career so far.

CareerTalk with Kim Canning

Leigh Hopwood chats to Kim Canning, Senior Operations Manager at Ascensos, about Kim’s career so far.

Dealing with the impact of coronavirus

To support our members and the wider contact centre community, we are publishing relevant resources to help you navigate these difficult times.

