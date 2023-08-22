Understanding menopause can be difficult whether it impacts us directly, impacts someone we manage, a partner, or a colleague. In this session, we break down any taboos to look at the myriad of symptoms people may experience, some context and why it is more important than ever to create a scaffolding of support.

According to the Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM), nearly 8 out of 10 of menopausal women are in work. It goes without saying therefore that organisations need to be ready to talk about this subject, offer support to those going through it, and provide empathetic and compassionate leadership.

Because it has been a taboo subject for so long, many of us knew very little about the far-reaching implications of these hormonal changes for women or in what way women may experience them. This session will break this down and crack this wide open looking at the wide range of symptoms and how to best move through them.

Menopause is not just a physical change. In many ways the mental and emotional impact can be far more difficult to manage. We understand ‘why’ in this session.