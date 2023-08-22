Introduction here
Content
When: Tuesday 7 November
Time: 10:00 – 11:30
Format: Online session, Zoom
Why should you go?
To empower yourself to take control of the 3 biggest influences on quality of life and longevity; Nutrition, Sleep and Exercise.
With a nod to the context of the last few years, this workshop kick starts a focus on implementing an action plan around the physical cornerstones of our health and wellbeing.
Course Content
- What we eat and the role of the gut
- How we move our body and despite evidence, why we still don’t do this enough
- How we rest and rejuvenate our body, manage our emotions, energy and breath
Carey will also take a brief look also at stress and anxiety which can be more difficult to manage but which has such a significant impact on the autonomic nervous system and our health.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Empower yourself to become your own coach and take control of the scaffolding that supports us in optimum performance, longevity and quality of life.
- Put you in control of your life as the driver rather than being driven in the back seat – to take proactive action around your health.
- Discover and prioritise your ‘why’.
- Set a goal or outcome with actions as attendees to make some changes in each of the areas discussed to support your wellbeing.
- Remind you to live in IMPORTANT not URGENT, and that putting your health and wellbeing first is part of that.
There will be some time at the end for questions and if you have anything you would not feel comfortable saying on a call then Carey is happy for you to email her privately.
Benefits to the business
- A healthier workforce is a more productive workforce
- Better relationships internally and externally
- Greater capacity
- Happier employees who feel in control
- Greater resilience
When: Tuesday 14 November
Time: 10:00 – 11:00
Format: Online session, Zoom
Why should you go?
Sleep is a cornerstone of health and the biggest anti-ageing tool we have.
Sleep is one the 4 ways we can proactively manage how long we live and our quality of life.
Examining the effects of blue light, seasonal change, an optimal sleep routine and foods to eat for the best night’s sleep, we will look at some of the science involved in optimal sleep and how we can manage the chemicals to support regenerating rest and longevity.
We must never accept that we just don’t sleep or get poor sleep even though it can be a huge challenge through different phases of our lives. This session will empower you to take control of a sleep routine, try some new healthier habits and potentially move sleep to a more regenerative state.
Course Content
- Sleep cycles and circadian rhythms
- The mechanisms and sleep chemicals
- Obstacles to good sleep
- The impact on the body and consequences of poor sleep and conversely the benefits
- How to upgrade your sleep and create a sleep routine
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Understand the sleep mechanisms and chemicals and therefore the obstacles to good quality sleep.
- Be armed with a number of tools to try yourself.
- Know the dangers and impact of poor sleep (on food too!).
- Set some new goals around sleep for you personally.
There will be some time at the end for questions and if you have anything you would not feel comfortable saying on a call then Carey is happy for you to email her privately.
Benefits to the business
- Calmer, well rested employees who are more resilient, can respond instead of react and feel more in control
- Long term health of employees who thrive instead of survive with maladaptive coping strategies
When: Tuesday 28 November
Time: 10:00 – 11:00
Format: Online session, Zoom
Why should you go?
Your gut dictates your mental state – but only if you eat the right stuff! Learn what here.
The gut is now very commonly called our second brain. Imagine a tree. The ultimate wellness of this tree sits in the roots. For humans this is the gut and all our happy chemicals are manufactured here.
Against a backdrop of a rising mental health epidemic particularly in the young, we are empowered to take control of our own mental health in a number of ways. In this session we will examine how what we eat can impact our mental state not only moment to moment, but into older age.
Course Content
- An understanding of the way the gut works
- A holistic picture of the body as a mass of chemicals working the right, or wrong way
- An understanding of the right foods to eat to help it support positive mental health
- A commitment to some outcomes and individual changes
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to understand:
- Why the gut is so important, what it is responsible for and broadly how it functions.
- How we make our happy chemicals and what we can change to really get to the bottom of what you are eating right now to underpin mental resilience.
- Practical take aways and advice that you can start right now to begin improving your wellbeing and helping your resistance.
- Coaching commitments.
- Goal setting to improve your gut health.
There will be some time at the end for questions and if you have anything you would not feel comfortable saying on a call then Carey is happy for you to email her privately.
Benefits to the business
- Employees feeling more empowered to take control of their mental resilience
- A buzz around food for wellbeing
- Less absence and illness
- Higher productivity
When: Tuesday 12 December
Time: 10:00 – 11:00
Format: Online session, Zoom
Why should you go?
Energy is everything. If you manage it well, you will thrive, but we only do so through understanding and regulating our ‘emotional’ self. Learn how here.
Whether we react or respond to incidents, people and situations in our day will dictate where we are at, at any given time in respect of our chemical body – indeed we are all just a mass of chemicals dictating either ‘wellbeing’ or ‘dis-ease’ in our body. You will gain an awareness in this session of how to notice and then regulate your emotional self. A gift to change your ‘Being Well’, your body’s communication and incorporate heart energy.
Energy is everything and everything is Energy! Coach and Wellbeing Speaker Carey Davis-Munro will lead you through an interactive workshop on raising self-awareness of your emotions, thoughts and feelings, understanding the chemical changes they can trigger and how to move them through your body.
Carey will cover how to pace yourself throughout the day, move through your gears and deal with mood hoovers! We will also practice getting out the Head and into the Heart, to help us make appropriate decisions. Bring your water and full emotional self….
Course Content
- An understanding of the impact of emotions on the physical body
- How to recognise your triggers
- How to build resilience
- An introduction to HeartMath
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Understand how the body communicates optimally
- Realise the chemical reactions we have to our emotions
- Be more aware of your emotions and therefore more in control of reactions
- Build appropriate responses into your day
- Build your battery and emotional resilience
- Breathe the recognised optimal breath pattern for HRV
There will be some time at the end for questions and if you have anything you would not feel comfortable saying on a call then Carey is happy for you to email her privately.
Benefits to the business
- Enhanced relationships and interactions
- Greater resilience for employees both internally and with customers
- Considered responses meaning better outcomes
- Take away tools to manage moment to moment and in the moment stress
When: Tuesday 16 January
Time: 10:00 – 11:00
Format: Online session, Zoom
Why should you go?
The science behind kindness shows us that it is perhaps more powerful than any pharmaceutical in its healing effects on the body. But more powerful for giver or receiver? Learn here.
You will learn how the power of Kindness has the ability to affect every single bodily system in a positive way, and why. Biohack your happy chemicals to feel good through Kindness.
If you could instantaneously make someone feel happier, while at the same time protecting your cardio vascular system, your brain and changing the energy in the room…..for free, would you take it?
In a world where we very much need to get out of the head and into the heart we can make changes for the better, turn ripples of kindness into waves of wellbeing and enhance our longevity in the process. With just a few better choices we can achieve this – learn how in this session.
One of the most powerful underrated human qualities and wellbeing tools, you will learn how both receiver and giver reap the rewards of this invaluable currency.
Course Content
- An explanation of the science behind kindness and impact on the body
- Exploration of the benefits for giver and receiver
- A look at random acts of kindness and the difference!
- An insight into the Law of Attraction
- The difference between Kindness and Compassion
- A commitment to lead with kindness
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Support everyone in recognising the impact of their behaviours on others
- Raise awareness to others for the scientifically proven power of kindness on mental wellbeing.
- Feel empowered to make a difference to benefit others …and yourselves
- Make a personal commitment to be KINDER
There will be some time at the end for questions and if you have anything you would not feel comfortable saying on a call then Carey is happy for you to email her privately.
Benefits to the business
- A raised level of awareness in the impact of behaviours of others at work
- An understanding of how to create a kinder culture at work
- Better relationships, acceptance and a more conducive environment for greater team work and productivity
When: Tuesday 30 January
Time: 10:00 – 11:00
Format: Online session, Zoom
Why should you go?
Menopause can affect people physically, mentally and emotionally. Whether going through it or supporting those doing so, this session will give you an invaluable insight and overview to deal with it better.
Understanding menopause can be difficult whether it impacts us directly, impacts someone we manage, a partner, or a colleague. In this session, we break down any taboos to look at the myriad of symptoms people may experience, some context and why it is more important than ever to create a scaffolding of support.
According to the Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM), nearly 8 out of 10 of menopausal women are in work. It goes without saying therefore that organisations need to be ready to talk about this subject, offer support to those going through it, and provide empathetic and compassionate leadership.
Because it has been a taboo subject for so long, many of us knew very little about the far-reaching implications of these hormonal changes for women or in what way women may experience them. This session will break this down and crack this wide open looking at the wide range of symptoms and how to best move through them.
Menopause is not just a physical change. In many ways the mental and emotional impact can be far more difficult to manage. We understand ‘why’ in this session.
Course Content
- Context
- The experience of Menopause
- What we can do; Sleep, Diet, Movement
- How to manage stress and adrenal support
- What to welcome!
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Start talking openly and honestly about this topic/and clear the way for other topics to be open too
- Create a safe psychological space for those directly and indirectly affected to open up the topic and start conversations
- Look at the 3 main pillars of support for those experiencing symptoms (Nutrition, Sleep, Movement)
- Hear from anyone that wants to contribute or has a question
Benefits to the business
- An open and honest environment where conversations around mental wellbeing and difficult topics are welcomed
- A better understanding of menopause for all
- Support for those going through it in setting up a scaffolding
- Resulting in engagement and loyalty to the business
- Becomes an employer of choice in a very difficult recruitment market
About the trainer
Carey Davis-Munro – Coach, Speaker and Wellbeing Consultant
Carey has over 25 years’ experience in the field of health, fitness, and wellbeing with a background in HR. She works as an Organisation and 1-1 Wellbeing Coach and Motivational Speaker with businesses and individuals to empower people to take their lives forwards in the direction they most desire.
Through building a healthier relationship with food, repairing the gut or bringing creativity, resilience, and courage into their lives, Carey shows how to make changes for long-term wellness, physical, mental and emotional agility. Carey is also an accredited Heartmath Coach – a recognised and evidenced way to protect the brain, optimise communication around the body and manage resilience.
What delegates say
Format
Online sessions via Zoom.
Who is it for?
Contact centre leaders and managers who are looking to invest in their teams’ physical and mental wellness. Suited for teams or individuals from all levels.
How much is it?
For the full series:
£1,200* for CCMA members
£1,500* for non-members
For Individual bookings:
Session 1 (Foundations) – £249* for members, £299* for non-members
Session 2 (Sleep) – £199* for members, £249* for non-members
Session 3 (Gut) – £199* for members, £249* for non-members
Session 4 (Emotions) – £199* for members, £249* for non-members
Session 5 (Kindness) – £199* for members, £249* for non-members
Session 6 (Menopause) – £199* for members, £249* for non-members
*Excludes VAT
For bookings on individual courses, please get in touch with colette@ccma.org.uk.