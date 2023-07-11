Situation Room

In person team building exercise for 12+ people lasting 1-2 hours.

Teams must balance speed with accuracy in assessing real time information to reveal the WHAT, WHERE, WHEN, and WHO in regards to a developing situation.

During this great event, teams must think strategically and apply agile ways of working to link the right people and information at the right time. Participants will also develop their understanding and appreciation of the integral role that cross-functional communication plays in situational leadership and high performance under pressure.

‘Situation Room’ is an exhilarating ride and is a fantastic way to energise your teams. Great for communication skills, handling pressure, problem solving and knowledge and resource sharing.

Haunted House

Online team building exercise for 4+ people lasting 1.5-2 hours.

Exhilarating remote team experience where a chosen leader must communicate the demands of ghosts and ghouls to help their team escape our haunted house. The gameplay is devised to help nurture discussion and get teams working together.

As team members build trust in each other, their fear of failure will be eased, and they will learn that self-belief, courage, and collaborative reasoning can bring success. This engaging themed escape room style experience creates the perfect environment for helping teams reimagine how they work together on a day-to-day basis and delivers a highly memorable way of getting colleagues thinking about how they interact and communicate.

Great for building trust, communication skills, developing group skills and handling pressure.

Peak Performance Online

Online team building exercise for 8+ people lasting 2-3 hours.

Peak Performance Online is a mountaineering-themed interactive business game that enhances leadership skill and team dynamics through experiential learning. They must apply an agile strategy and skilfully make quick decisions as a team to maximise opportunities to their advantage.

At the end of their challenge, the team with the highest number of points, or most optimal decision-making, is declared the winner. Following the experience, participants are guided in reflective observation to identify what occurred during the exercise, what decisions they made, and the consequences of those decisions.

When paralleled with real-life business circumstances, participants are better able to make effective behavioural changes by understanding and accepting the implications of their choices. Great for strategic thinking, managing risk vs reward, planning ahead and provoking innovation.