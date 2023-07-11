Build a high performing and effective team using experiential learning to develop key team-player attributes.
These engaging team events drive the collaboration, communication and leadership skills required to thrive in a busy contact centre operation. This is essential learning in a fun way.
Course Description
Situation Room
In person team building exercise for 12+ people lasting 1-2 hours.
Teams must balance speed with accuracy in assessing real time information to reveal the WHAT, WHERE, WHEN, and WHO in regards to a developing situation.
During this great event, teams must think strategically and apply agile ways of working to link the right people and information at the right time. Participants will also develop their understanding and appreciation of the integral role that cross-functional communication plays in situational leadership and high performance under pressure.
‘Situation Room’ is an exhilarating ride and is a fantastic way to energise your teams. Great for communication skills, handling pressure, problem solving and knowledge and resource sharing.
Haunted House
Online team building exercise for 4+ people lasting 1.5-2 hours.
Exhilarating remote team experience where a chosen leader must communicate the demands of ghosts and ghouls to help their team escape our haunted house. The gameplay is devised to help nurture discussion and get teams working together.
As team members build trust in each other, their fear of failure will be eased, and they will learn that self-belief, courage, and collaborative reasoning can bring success. This engaging themed escape room style experience creates the perfect environment for helping teams reimagine how they work together on a day-to-day basis and delivers a highly memorable way of getting colleagues thinking about how they interact and communicate.
Great for building trust, communication skills, developing group skills and handling pressure.
Peak Performance Online
Online team building exercise for 8+ people lasting 2-3 hours.
Peak Performance Online is a mountaineering-themed interactive business game that enhances leadership skill and team dynamics through experiential learning. They must apply an agile strategy and skilfully make quick decisions as a team to maximise opportunities to their advantage.
At the end of their challenge, the team with the highest number of points, or most optimal decision-making, is declared the winner. Following the experience, participants are guided in reflective observation to identify what occurred during the exercise, what decisions they made, and the consequences of those decisions.
When paralleled with real-life business circumstances, participants are better able to make effective behavioural changes by understanding and accepting the implications of their choices. Great for strategic thinking, managing risk vs reward, planning ahead and provoking innovation.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop, you will be able to:
- Practise collaboration through experiential learning
- Experience the importance of communication
- Develop group working skills
- Experience working under pressure
- Improve problem solving in a team environment
Benefits to your business
- Through experiential learning, the team will be able to transfer the skills they learned to the workplace and perform effectively as a team.
Course content
- Rapport & building trust
- Being present – the theory of ‘circles of presence’
- The Conversation Cycle: Ask/Listen/Acknowledge/Inform
- Acknowledging the customers’ situation with empathy & why it’s important
- Communication Skills : Tone & Language
- Emotionally connecting with your customer
- Dealing with difficult conversations
- Active Listening Skills
- Questioning Techniques
About the trainer
Mike Axford. Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago.
He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
What delegates say
“Mike’s delivery, and his ability to read and adapt to his audience, underpinned by his expert knowledge, helped me understand the content, and retain the information given”
“Covered lots of strategies for dealing with customers, really engaging and everyone was involved in activities”.
“All members of the group had instant ‘takeaways’ that can be put to use straight away”.
Format
On-site and online options available.
Who is it for?
Existing teams, or new and mixed teams, these events are designed to get the group working effectively together to achieve results. Any level can attend, although the key learning outcomes of the different exercises may drive the level of attendees.
Why should you go?
Develop the key skills required to work as an effective team in a busy contact centre environment, all in a fun and engaging way.
How much is it?
CCMA members: Price on request
Non-members: Price on request