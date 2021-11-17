Why take part?

These are just some of the reasons why taking part in the CCMA Benchmark is good for business:

Find out how your contact centre performance compares to your peers

Understand where to focus your time and money to make improvements

Use the opportunity to increase morale and motivation in your team

Raise the credibility of your contact centre internally by celebrating your results

Gain the confidence to enter industry awards

It’s a free member benefit.

How it works

Participating organisations provide data against a series of core questions during a one-month window. We have invited Sabio to support you as you gather your data.

The responses are analysed. Correlations are drawn and scores provided against 20 key contact centre metrics. A report is then sent to individual participants.

Each report states the score for the participant compared to the score in the Sabio Index, the UKs largest benchmarking survey tool. Additional commentary is provided giving guidance on areas for improvement. Interpreting the results and identifying goals and action plans to focus your efforts to improve your scores is a key purpose for participating. To help you do this, consultants from Sabio will reach out to help you complete the questions and will be on hand to talk you through the outcomes and give you advice and guidance on what actions you could focus on.

For more information please read the FAQ.

Which metrics are benchmarked?

There are three groups of metrics: Customer Measures, Operational Measures and People Measures.

The Customer Measures will look at metrics such as CES, average response times and the average length of time a customer spends in call routing.

Operational Measures includes abandon rate, team manager to advisor ratio and target shrinkage.

While People Measures will consider advisor starting salaries, development hours and advisor absence.

About Sabio Index

Sabio runs the UK’s largest online benchmarking tool. It is an easy to use online portal enabling you to benchmark your most relevant customer service and digital metrics against your peers and the industry. It gives you an independent, reliable and authoritative view of where you need to focus your budget, time and resources to optimise customer and business outcomes.