Whatever the focus of your contact centre or department, understanding how disciplines such as sales, marketing, and CX (customer experience) interact with what you do on a day-to-day basis can give you a greater appreciation of how your role fits into the wider business.
The courses in this bundle are designed to show operational managers how the various customer-facing functions fit together and reinforce each other’s activities. You will learn how to craft incredible customer experiences, how to build and deliver marketing campaigns, and how to improve sales results with superior service.
How it works
Book this bundle of 3 courses and save 10% per person per course. You can book multiple people at once on to all 3 courses, just use the form below to tell us who’s coming.
Learning outcomes
After taking these courses you will be able to:
- Understand the key characteristics of customer experience, marketing, and sales that are so vital to long term survival and growth.
- Identify why the four principles are critical elements in customer experience strategy.
- Benchmark your company’s alignment and adoption of these principles.
- Identify opportunities to share valuable insights with the other teams.
- Understand how two-way feedback will help you with contact centre resource planning.
- Examine your current customer interactions and identify ways to maximise sales and service opportunities.
- Harness your emotional intelligence to increase empathy and rapport-building skills, creating more successful sales relationships.
Benefits to your business
For most businesses today, customer experience, marketing, and sales can be the difference between winning and retaining customers or losing them to a more customer-centric competitor.
Aligning your contact centre operations with the other teams’ campaigns and objectives ensures that the necessary resources are available to optimise results. That leads to more new customers and more customers retained, which also makes for happy marketing people.
Following the workshops in this bundle attendees will take away practical ideas and next day actions that can be implemented quickly and cost effectively. This will include identifying the steps involved to ready the company for a more customer centric approach, irrespective of size, and making a positive and measurable impact on your customer service operation and overall customer experience strategy.
“Gerry is an excellent trainer and a great communicator. Really enjoyed the session and the experiences shared by other participants.”
“I enjoyed sharing best practices with Luan who is extremely knowledgeable and others on the course who all had different experiences and examples.”
Book This Bundle
Please fill in the form to register up to 6 people for this bundle. Each attendee will attend all 3 courses. They will be be enrolled into the next available session for each course. We will contact the booker to arrange the payment and confirm the dates.
Format
Three x 3-hour online Training Courses using Zoom or Teams.
Who is it for?
Customer Service Managers, Customer Experience Managers, Contact Centre Managers, Operations managers, Team Managers, and Team Leaders who want to understand how their role fits into the wider business.
Why should you go?
Unlock the mysteries of customer experience design, development and deployment, and embed a company-wide culture of customer centricity that helps you win and retain customers. Better integrate your contact centre with the marketing department to fulfil marketing campaigns and build your skills increase sales through delivery of a high-quality experience.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £807*
Non-members: £942*
Per person, for three courses.
Includes 10% discount. Save £89.70 per person.
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings