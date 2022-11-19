Whatever the focus of your contact centre or department, understanding how disciplines such as sales, marketing, and CX (customer experience) interact with what you do on a day-to-day basis can give you a greater appreciation of how your role fits into the wider business.

The courses in this bundle are designed to show operational managers how the various customer-facing functions fit together and reinforce each other’s activities. You will learn how to craft incredible customer experiences, how to build and deliver marketing campaigns, and how to improve sales results with superior service.