Join us on Friday 20th March at 12pm (midday)
The CCMA Retail SIG isn’t due to meet again until May. So instead we are getting together remotely to support one another at this difficult time as we copy with the coronavirus pandemic in our personal lives and in the contact centre.
The plan is to cover:
- Q&A to establish what actions some of your organisations have implemented
- Gather poll information on what the group is doing in relation to:
- Staff communications
- Flexible working
- Customer communications
- Supporting colleagues
- Contingency planning
Gareth Brophy, Head of Customer Support at Halfords, will be joining us together with Chris Angus, Senior Director at 8×8 to share their thoughts on how organisations can be Ready, Responsive and Resilient during these challenging times.
Register for the webinar
Register below to join the webinar and we will send you a link on the morning of Friday 20th March. Then just click that link to join at midday.