The CCMA Retail SIG isn’t due to meet again until May. So instead we are getting together remotely to support one another at this difficult time as we copy with the coronavirus pandemic in our personal lives and in the contact centre.

The plan is to cover:

Q&A to establish what actions some of your organisations have implemented

Gather poll information on what the group is doing in relation to: Staff communications Flexible working Customer communications Supporting colleagues Contingency planning



Gareth Brophy, Head of Customer Support at Halfords, will be joining us together with Chris Angus, Senior Director at 8×8 to share their thoughts on how organisations can be Ready, Responsive and Resilient during these challenging times.