Since Part Five was published in February 2022, we have been plunged into a cost-of-living crisis the likes of which have not been experienced in generations. The implications are far-reaching in all aspects of society, including for a contact centre industry that was still grappling with the seismic changes brought about by the pandemic.

Stephen Yap reveals the sixth instalment of The Evolution of the Contact Centre and explores the impact on customers, colleagues and organisations of rising inflation and growing financial constraint.

We invited Sabina Onwuka, Customer Services Manager at London Borough of Barking and Dagenham and Sarah Leff, Operations Director at Interact CC, to discuss what the findings mean for the contact centre industry. We also invited Jonathan Allan, Chief Marketing Officer at Puzzel, to summarise the conversation and reflect on the research.