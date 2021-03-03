ResQ

Passionate about helping organisations grow and nurture their customer base, ResQ is a partner of choice for many market leading brands in the UK, handling over 7 million customer interactions every year. An outsourced contact centre specialist with UK sites in Hull and Seaham, the ResQ team is committed to delivering a world-class customer experience through engaged people who live and breathe the customers’ brand, supercharged with the most advanced technologies that keep them ahead of the competition. For more information go to www.resqcs.co.uk.