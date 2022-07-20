Part 6 | Evolution of the Contact Centre

Since Part Five was published in February 2022, we have been plunged into a cost-of-living crisis the likes of which have not been experienced in generations. The implications are far-reaching in all aspects of society, including for a contact centre industry that was still grappling with the seismic changes brought about by the pandemic.

This sixth instalment of The Evolution of the Contact Centre explores the impact on customers, colleagues and organisations of rising inflation and growing financial constraint. As in previous waves this report is based on qualitative research comprising group discussions with industry leaders representing some of the UK’s leading brands.

