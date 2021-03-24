NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organisations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that build deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXone™, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we enable an exceptional agent and customer experience—every time and on every channel.

Recognised as a market leader by Gartner, Forrester, Ventana, Omdia, Frost & Sullivan and DMG, NICE inContact supports over 560,000+ contact centre agents in enterprise, midmarket, government organisations and business process outsourcers (BPOs) who operate in multiple divisions, locations and global regions.