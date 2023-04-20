It has become a central part of every contact centre leader’s role to understand how technology can support their teams and customers, build the case for investment, evaluate options, and ultimately implement the new technology and undertake the change management required to get the most from it.

At every stage of the voyage there are critical decisions and actions: from making the case and writing the brief to selecting partners, building, launching and scaling new capabilities. This report captures some of the knowledge and learnings from the experiences of others, and is intended to help anyone looking to maximise their chances of success when embarking on a voyage of change.

Download the report to find out our 16 learnings to help you navigate the technology landscape.

Filling contact centre roles used to be easy. But fast forward to today, and this is no longer the case.

What Contact Centre Advisors are Looking for in Employers

Navigating the Technology Seascape

Leigh Hopwood chats to Ray Biggs, Head of Consumer Care at John Lewis Partnership, about Ray's career so far.

CareerTalk with Ray Biggs

