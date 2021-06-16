Leading contact centre teams through change

For people working in contact centres, change is constant. Most recently the pandemic has redefined contact centre operations and the lives of colleagues, most of whom have been working remotely.

To explore how contact centres are managing through this tumultuous period and how change is affecting colleagues on the front line, we conducted a qualitative research study comprising two phases, with the support of RingCentral.

We wanted to understand in depth the types of changes people have experienced during this extraordinary period, how it impacts their lives and their ability to serve customers. We also sought to uncover the process of change in contact centres: how does it come about and what are the things to be aware of when orchestrating change?

The result is this report. it’s one of the most comprehensive studies of life on the ground in contact centres ever published. You may find things that you recognise from your own working environment, as well as helpful advice to support you and your teams to navigate your ongoing journey as you seek to improve the experiences of colleagues and customers alike.

Please download the report below.