ServiceNow

In today’s service-based economy, keeping customers loyal is paramount to growing and sustaining your business. ServiceNow helps you drive fierce customer loyalty with connected digital workflows which join customer service with other departments using AI and workflow to assign, manage, and resolve complex issues end-to-end. Monitor trends and customers’ products and services to notify customers potentially affected by issues as well as proactively fix issues before customers know they have them. Deliver a personalized customer experience while increasing agent efficiency, driving action to instantly take care of common customer requests with the portal, service catalog, virtual agent, and online communities.

ServiceNow delivers digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity. This is the future of work. Learn more at: https://www.servicenow.com/solutions/customer-loyalty.html