Sensée is a unique business that provides customer contact via the phone, webchat, social media and email for forward thinking brands including Bupa, L&G, DPD, SSE and Allianz.

All 800 of Sensée’s customer service team, work from their own homes in the UK and Ireland, they schedule their own hours and they don’t have to battle with the daily commute.

As an ethical organisation Sensée is a Real Living Wage employer and thoroughly opposes one-sided Zero-Hour and Self-Employment contracts.

Sensée is a proud equal opportunities employer and believes that diversity is a great strength with a mix of people — including many from often underrepresented groups: the elderly, women; rurally disaffected communities; those with disabilities and LGBTQ— providing a balanced and very high-quality workforce.

