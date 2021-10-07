The state of play in 2021: hope, resilience and balance.

This third instalment in our ‘Evolution of the Contact Centre’ series is published just as we emerge from a long winter under lockdown. After such a prolonged period of restrictions it is not surprising that contact centre workers are understandably feeling the strain.

This report does not make for easy reading. It unflinchingly documents the toll that the ongoing pandemic has taken on the people working in our sector. Yet there are reasons to be hopeful. The number of infections is falling and vaccine rollout is on target. Leaders of contact centres up and down the country are united and single-minded in their commitment to prioritising the well-being of colleagues.

When the country begins to re-open and bounce back, our industry will emerge a more resilient one, better equipped than ever to deliver the experiences that our customers and colleagues demand and deserve.

Thank you for following our journey this far. I hope you will find this latest chapter insightful.

Thank you to Atom Bank, Atos, Ascensos, Bupa, Estee Lauder Companies, Halfords, Fiserv, Moneypenny, Travelport, Paymentshield and Vivid Homes, for your participation, and to Puzzel for supporting the programme.