The ICO have released a statement in response to the UK Government’s announcement on the extended period for personal data flows, that will allow time to complete the adequacy process.

The Government announced that the Treaty agreed with the EU will allow personal data to flow freely from the EU (and EEA) to the UK, until adequacy decisions have been agreed.

The ICO recommends that “businesses work with EU and EEA organisations who transfer personal data to them, to put in place alternative transfer mechanisms, to safeguard against any interruption to the free flow of EU to UK personal data.”