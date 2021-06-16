Heightened customer expectations, greater compliance requirements and the transition of simpler tasks to automation have all combined to make the contact centre advisor’s role increasingly complex. All this at a time when the need to deliver seamless customer journeys at scale has never been more important.
In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we will examine the key role that analytics offers in supporting contact centre advisors. We will look at how different analytics approaches can combine to enable agents to deliver a consistently high-quality customer experience, while also enhancing employee engagement.
Pop your details in the box below to unlock the PDF version of the guide.
Thank you
Please use the button below to download your Good Practice Guide.
Click here to return to the main Insights page.