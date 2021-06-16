Working from home has become part of a hybrid working approach, with employers and employees establishing the mix of home or office hours that works best for everyone involved.
Working from home is now so much easier – but there’s still lots you can do to make your remote working as professional as it should be. This Good Practice Guide looks at four key areas:
- Optimising Audio Performance
- Projecting the Right Image on Video
- Taking Control of your Workspace
- Managing the Remote Workspace
Pop your details in the box below to unlock the PDF version of the guide.
Thank you
Please use the button below to download your Good Practice Guide.
Click here to return to the main Insights page.