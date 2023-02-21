Delivering exceptional customer service is a key priority for contact centres, and there’s a growing realisation that improving advisor engagement is a critical driver for organisations to optimise contact centre performance.

In this CCMA Good Practice Guide, we look at the role that Quality Assurance (QA) can play in transforming contact centre performance and enhancing the customer experience. Key areas where an effective QA approach can make a difference include automating workflows, faster advisor evaluation, improved feedback, and stronger advisor engagement.

Good Practice Guide: How Quality Assurance is key to unlocking advisor engagement improvements

