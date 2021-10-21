The CCMA has recently conducted an in-depth research programme to explore what contact centre advisors need to enable them to do their job as productively and effectively as they can.

First, we explored the challenges that contact centre advisors, and their management teams were facing in a series of Focus Groups before taking those findings to better understand the relationship between advisors and their managers and what’s important to the advisor to enable them to excel in their role.

This research reveals that gaps exist between colleague expectations and colleague experience, particularly when it comes to technology applications and empathy from managers. The report will present the case for investing in colleague experience and pinpoint specific strategies and actions that will achieve the greatest returns.