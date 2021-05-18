Voyc

Voyc enables regulated firms to check 100% of contact centre interactions with our speech analytics AI software, helping to improve operational efficiencies, catch complaints, identify vulnerable customers, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

In the face of increasing regulatory pressure and consumer distrust, it has become imperative for financial service companies to monitor 100% of customer interactions.

It’s an all too familiar challenge: How can companies ensure that all customer interactions are effectively monitored for quality assurance and in a way that is scalable, cost-efficient, and objectively accurate?

Voyc helps companies automatically identify interactions of regulatory importance, such as complaints and vulnerable customers, and creates the operational capacity to focus on business improvements that drive positive customer outcomes. Voyc helps enhance customer experience and improve your cross-selling tactics to maximise revenue.

Promising quick implementation, ease-of-use, and bank-grade security, Voyc is here to revolutionise your quality assurance processes.