CX and operational fluency for multilingual contact centres

Like individuals learning a new language and culture, for organisations to become fluent in operating in multiple markets is a journey that takes time and some trial and error. Contact centre leaders must decide whether to house under one roof or to maintain local-country operations. A good experience depends not only on language fluency but a good understanding of local-market nuances. Recruiting and managing teams comprising colleagues from different cultures brings specific considerations.

Based on in-depth conversations with contact centres representing a number of leading brands, this report outlines the key considerations for setting up and running a multilingual contact centre. It discusses various operating models and strategies for building capability, with the goal of ensuring that both customers and colleagues working in local languages receive the best possible experience.

Download the report to discover the 10 considerations for multilingual CX and contact centre operations we discovered.