Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organisations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models—and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centres to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organisation. Organisations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall best-in-class experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Calabrio acquired Europe-based WFM vendor Teleopti, a combination that is set to define the new global standard for customer experience.

UK Office:

Calabrio UK

12 Melcombe Place

Marylebone

London

NW1 6JJ

Tel: 0203 367 2122

E: calabriosupport@calabrio.com