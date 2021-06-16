The pandemic has accelerated the mainstreaming of chatbot technology. This is great news for contact centres looking to deal with increasing demand. Chatbots are without doubt becoming normalised as a self-service option for basic transactions. However, providers need to work harder to build customers’ trust in chatbots and to ensure that the option of a human advisor is still available for more complex queries. For now, the role of the chatbot is to act as a gatekeeper.

More than 2,000 interviews took place in November 2020 to uncover usage and perceptions of chatbots from the consumer perspective. The findings have led to a conclusion that contact centre leaders have an opportunity to improve the use of chatbots and increase consumer trust in them. The CCMA report, supported by 8×8, ‘Are Chatbots Ready for Prime Time?’ recommends five approaches.

For the full story, including statistics, please download the report.