Written Communications - Email Etiquette

A 3-hour virtual workshop for contact centre professionals who want to write with clarity, confidence and care.

In a world where inboxes are overflowing and attention spans are shrinking, how we write matters more than ever. Whether you’re responding to a customer complaint, updating a colleague, or chasing a query, your email is your voice – and it speaks volumes.

This practical and engaging session helps contact centre teams master the art of professional, human-centred email writing. From tone of voice to structure, from punctuation to persuasion, participants will explore how to write emails that are clear, credible and customer-focused.