Written Communications - Email Etiquette

A 3-hour virtual workshop for contact centre professionals who want to write with clarity, confidence and care.
In a world where inboxes are overflowing and attention spans are shrinking, how we write matters more than ever. Whether you’re responding to a customer complaint, updating a colleague, or chasing a query, your email is your voice – and it speaks volumes.
This practical and engaging session helps contact centre teams master the art of professional, human-centred email writing. From tone of voice to structure, from punctuation to persuasion, participants will explore how to write emails that are clear, credible and customer-focused.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand why email etiquette matters and how it shapes customer experience
- Explore the difference between formal and informal tone, and how to flex based on the recipient
- Learn how to structure emails for clarity and visual appeal using line breaks, bullets, fonts and spacing
- Discover how the human eye reads emails, and how to write with that in mind
- Craft subject lines that get noticed and drive action
- Practise rewriting real emails to improve tone, clarity and impact
About the trainer
Mike Axford
Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago. He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
Anyone who communicates with internal or external customers via email and needs to maintain a consistent, professional tone.
Why should you go?
Write emails that get read and get results. Learn clear structure, the right tone, and practical tricks to boost credibility and customer focus. Leave able to craft subject lines and messages that communicate quickly, professionally, and with care.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members