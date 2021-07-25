Working with Vulnerable Customers

Explore and define what we mean by a “vulnerable customer”

At the outset of this workshop we explore what might constitute a vulnerable customer and identify how these individuals may find themselves more vulnerable in their transactions with our business. We also explore why vulnerability can be a complex, sensitive and changeable subject area and the need to maintain the rights and respects of each presenting individual.

Identify a vulnerable customer and the challenges this can present for them

In this session we focus on how to pick up on signals that might suggest we are in a vulnerable customer situation. We will look at the range and nature of these vulnerabilities and the challenges they can present both to the customer and to ourselves. We explore the agent’s role in taking ownership of the call, identifying effective approaches to align ourselves with the customers and their situation.

Developing effective strategies to help deal with vulnerability

From initial greeting, establishing rapport and improving personalisation, we look at how we can give a more positive experience that ensures each of our customers feels like an individual. Learning how we can more effectively empathise by harnessing our Emotional Intelligence so we can relate to each customer as an individual every time.