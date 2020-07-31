Wisper

Wisper develops and offers a unique solution for the virtualisation of multi-environment desktops organisations without server infrastructure. Combining performance and accessibility, the ceBox® offer helps private and public organization to go through the digital transformation process.

ceBox® is a solution developed by our internal R&D team. Since 2016, ceBox® has been adopted by companies from education, customer service, retail, healthcare, … and the public sector. Our main objective is to make it easier to manage the workstations of a company spread over different production sites, allowing functional comfort coupled with increased safety of workstations.

Thanks to our solution, IT departments can easily manage their entire infrastructure, remotely, regardless of the number of sites and countries involved.

‘The ceBox solution has major advantages in terms of managing the IT fleet, which is often dispersed across numerous sites. The ceBox® solution makes it possible to drastically simplify the management of these fleets, to make significant energy savings, to reduce technician travel time and all this with zero local infrastructure.

We were quickly won over by the strengths of the offer as well as by the values conveyed by the company‘ says John Guinet, Investment Manager at Normandie Participations.

With more than 20,000 positions deployed in 12 countries, Our SaaS mode solution offers savings of between 20% and 40% depending on the country and the dedicated architecture.

The ceBox® rental management model also enables its customers to manage their cash flow and maintain their investment capacity.

As an Intel Platinum Partner, concerned about respecting the ecological transition and located in Paris, Rouen and Casablanca, the start-up now employs 22 people and plans to integrate 10 new talents within it this year.

To find out more, visit https://www.wisper.io/en/.