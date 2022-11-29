One of the most striking findings from CCMA’s Voice of the Contact Consumer 2022 research (supported by Odigo) is how consumer preference is reverting away from self-serve and back to assisted channels for more complex queries.

A year ago, Voice of the Contact Consumer 2021 showed that consumer acceptance of self-serve had measurably grown since 2020. The preference for human assistance is stronger for more complex queries such as complaints and invoicing, but even these queries showed an uplift in acceptance of self-serve compared with the prior year.

There can be no doubt the push to roll out self-serve capabilities during the pandemic accelerated consumer familiarity and acceptance.

Figure 1: Prefer assistance versus happy to self-serve, 2021

Fast forward to 2022, and while acceptance of self-serve continues to grow for simple transactions such as delivery updates, it has actually decreased for more complex ones such as refunds and complaints.

Perhaps consumers have become savvier in identifying the most appropriate use cases for self-serve. And with another 12 months of experience under their belts, have become more familiar with self-serve’s limitations.

There is also evidence that recent increases in cost of living have created more urgency and a greater need for reassurance that is driving consumers back to assisted channels. When getting that refund or bill adjustment could be the difference between making ends meet this month versus not, the need to interact with a human is more important than ever.

Figure 2: Prefer assistance versus happy to self-serve, 2022

For information and to download the full Voice of Contact Centre Consumer report: https://www.ccma.org.uk/voice-of-the-contact-centre-consumer-research-2022/