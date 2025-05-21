In today’s competitive landscape, integrating Customer Experience (CX) into a business strategy from day one is essential for long-term success. Many organisations overlook CX early on, treating it as an afterthought or isolated function, which can lead to fragmented processes and missed opportunities.

Advisory and procurement firm tkg recommend that a strong CX strategy requires leadership buy-in, ensuring it becomes embedded in all aspects of the business, from technology to employee engagement. By mapping customer journeys, businesses can identify friction points and implement targeted improvements. Adopting an agile approach allows companies to stay responsive to evolving customer needs and technological trends, ultimately enhancing CX and maintaining a competitive edge. 

The report explores how UK contact centres are addressing DEIB challenges, fostering safe spaces, and using technology to empower diverse teams.

DEIB: Building a Future-Ready Diverse Workforce

Let’s take a look at the key soft skills driving results in contact centres today. 

Key Frontline Soft Skills Every Contact Centre Needs to Know

AI readiness: Lessons from the CCMA Tech Summit

CCMA Strategy Sessions – Key Learnings About Organisational Structures

