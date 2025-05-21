In today’s competitive landscape, integrating Customer Experience (CX) into a business strategy from day one is essential for long-term success. Many organisations overlook CX early on, treating it as an afterthought or isolated function, which can lead to fragmented processes and missed opportunities.

Advisory and procurement firm tkg recommend that a strong CX strategy requires leadership buy-in, ensuring it becomes embedded in all aspects of the business, from technology to employee engagement. By mapping customer journeys, businesses can identify friction points and implement targeted improvements. Adopting an agile approach allows companies to stay responsive to evolving customer needs and technological trends, ultimately enhancing CX and maintaining a competitive edge. 

