Executive Summary

According to a survey by Gartner, 71% percent of B2C customers and 86% of B2B customers expect companies to be well-informed about their personal information during a service interaction. Today’s consumers are diligent enough to reward businesses for getting personalization right by showing their loyalties. After COVID-19, consumer behavior has witnessed a massive shift as the bar for personalization based on real-time customer behavior continues to increase.

In a volatile business environment, companies are undoubtedly looking for better ways to optimize experiences for their customers and employees. For this, many companies have tried to embrace the use of chatbots but to no avail. Consequently, many experts have tagged chatbots as a “failed revolution” because of their inability to understand the primary human language or process basic consumer requests. This paper will give you detailed insights into chatbots and why they failed. Further, as you delve deeper, you’ll learn how and why businesses now think beyond chatbots to enhance their consumer experiences with artificial intelligence-backed technology.