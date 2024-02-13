Two to Five Years From Now

Most organisations that operate contact centres or run CX programmes have already seen tremendous benefits from the digital transformation of the last 20 years. It has, however, not been without its challenges. Chief among these are preserving consistency across channels, training agents to adeptly handle multiple platforms, and maintaining data security.

We should also remember that the new technologies shaping CX, such as AI and Machine Learning, are not replacements for the human touch, which will always remain important in building customer relationships. With those caveats in mind, here are some of our predictions for the near future.

Cloud Communication Platforms proliferate

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platforms bundle voice, video, chat, and collaboration tools into a single cloud-based suite. Cloud solutions offer scalability and flexibility, enabling contact centres to deliver services to agent teams anywhere in the world, and dial resources up or down based on demand without physical infrastructure constraints.

With the hybrid and remote working trend showing few signs of slowing down and the difficulty of finding quality and reliable staff exactly when you need them (and then keeping them), cloud deployment is critical.

Cloud platforms also enable organisations to implement multimodal touchpoints and seamlessly integrate voice, chat, video, and AR/VR across different channels, offering customers a smooth and consistent experience.

Chatbots keep improving

IVR systems, chatbots, and customer portals embedded with AI are transforming self-service and enriching efficiency and satisfaction. ChatGPT and natural language processing allow for remarkably genuine conversations with chatbots. Structuring, improving, and tagging data is critical to training bots to emulate human interactions.

However, once you’ve done that, AI and Machine Learning allow chatbots to hyper-personalise interactions. Virtual assistants will evolve to provide highly customised experiences, predicting customer needs and proactively offering solutions. With sophisticated natural language processing and sentiment analysis, AI will become emotionally intelligent, understand how customers feel, and adjust communication accordingly, creating more empathetic interactions.

Even the Virtual Assistants we’ve had for a while, such as Siri and Alexa, are gaining conversational intelligence by adopting Generative AI and Large Language Models. Soon, we may enjoy seamless dialogue with virtual helpers for shopping, travel, planning, recommendations and web searches. As LLMs grow more sophisticated, so will the utility of AI assistants.

More agent assistance and automation

Tools like AI-powered FAQs and call-sorting algorithms assist staff in swiftly resolving issues. Sentiment tracking during calls and next-best-action prompts can provide agents with real-time guidance during customer interactions. AI gives agents an information advantage to drive efficient resolutions.

Robotic process automation (RPA) handles repetitive back-office tasks, freeing agents to focus on complex, empathy-intensive work. RPA bot building remains manual, but AI is beginning to automate bot creation and process design elements. Soon, AI may start coding itself.

The infusion of AI across customer self-service, virtual agents, human-assisted service and back-office automation constitutes a new era where manual efforts are augmented by intelligent technology. As AI capabilities expand, businesses can redirect human talent to higher-value work while better satisfying customer needs. The future of customer service lies in harmonious human-machine collaboration.

Immersive experiences through AR and VR

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) customer service: AR will let customers visualise products and services in their environment, while VR can create immersive training simulations for agents or let customers virtually inspect complex products.

Businesses already use augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create immersive shopping and customer experiences across different sectors. AR enables virtual try-ons in retail stores, allowing shoppers to visualise outfits without setting foot in the store. VR provides lifelike property tours to real estate buyers from the comfort of their homes. By teleporting customers into hyper-realistic environments, these technologies spark new engagement dimensions.

Even more data-driven Insights

AI will analyse customer data to predict service delays, recommend proactive interventions, and personalise support journeys.

Customer Journey Orchestration: By integrating data from various touchpoints, companies can understand the entire customer journey and personalise communications and experiences across all channels.

Real-time feedback loops: Continuous feedback through surveys, sentiment analysis, and social media monitoring will allow companies to adapt and improve customer experiences immediately.

Proactive service through IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a web of sensors connected to the millions of devices distributed throughout our homes, workplaces, and neighbourhoods. Businesses can deliver a more proactive service model to their customers by analysing real-time product performance and usage monitoring. By tracking assets in the field, companies can get ahead of issues before they escalate, supercharging satisfaction. IoT lays the groundwork for customer service to evolve from reactive troubleshooting to preventative care.

Smarter teams working with AI

AI-powered advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) tools will be able to optimise team performance and efficiency to levels previously undreamt of. These systems encompass workforce optimisation and agent coaching to refine operations and enrich human-to-human customer exchanges.

The arrival of personal bots

A fascinating CX frontier is advanced personal bots. Imagine every customer having their own bot or virtual assistant to which they can give instructions. Rather than personally call or chat with a customer service agent, customers will simply ask their bot to liaise with the customer-facing bot of any company they do business with. These potentially completely autonomous interactions could see many billing, technical, and product-related inquiries handled with minimal human input on either side. While currently in the realm of speculative fiction, such a development would radically alter the whole customer service industry.

Streamlining service through computer vision

Ventrica already leverages computer vision to improve customer service and increase efficiency. Its application for tasks like document analysis and optical character recognition (OCR) could ease identity verification and help agents or case managers find information more quickly.

While still nascent, these breakthrough technologies will undoubtedly reshape CX just as much as the cloud, automation, and advanced analytics have in the last decade. As pioneer organisations like Ventrica continue to pilot new tools, we all edge closer toward the next era of customer engagement.