Filling contact centre roles used to be easy. Full time? No problem. Temporary staff? Easy. All within 10 miles of the contact centre? Sure. But fast forward to today, and this is no longer the case.

The Great Resignation has seen the UK undergo the highest turnover in staff over the past two years. In fact, in the contact centre industry it’s reported to be around 26%, far higher than the national average of 15%.ⁱ

In a bid to attract new staff, businesses are going above and beyond, offering more than the typical salary, which has created a ‘war’ for talent. Businesses are buying out skilled staff, which leaves other companies unable to compete and retain their staff – resulting in high churn, poor customer service and insufficiently trained agents.

Now, with many people reassessing their priorities to determine what they really want from work, it’s not only candidates, but employers who must put their best foot forward during the recruitment process.

So, with all these challenges contact centres are facing, how are they expected to attract and retain staff? In a nutshell, to attract the best people, you need to be ready to answer questions that would never have been asked five years ago, starting with…