For more than 30 years, the CCMA has proudly championed the vital role of UK contact centres – celebrating achievements, connecting professionals and sharing best practices.

By getting involved in the inaugural National Contact Centre Day on 4 March 2026, we hope to continue shining the spotlight on all the fantastic and innovative work being done in our industry.

There are estimated to be around one million people working in contact centre operations around the UK, yet this is a sector that can still be misunderstood or undervalued in society. Across millions of interactions each and every day, contact centres are the voice of organisations across the UK. Their operations provide crucial support, they handle complex queries and resolve difficult challenges – powered by committed and dedicated people, often behind the scenes.

As Leigh Hopwood, CEO of the CCMA, explains: “National Contact Centre Day gives professionals in the sector and their wider operations a chance to shine, and show off all the exciting, innovative and skilful work they do on a daily basis.”

Careers in Focus

The theme for the 2026 day is ‘Contact Centre as a Career’, and will focus on the opportunities that exist within our sector, for the next generation of talent. Organisations are encouraged to invite local schools, colleges and higher education institutions to experience the working environment of contact centres first-hand, and showcase the unique and rapidly-evolving job roles and skills required to make them successful.

Kirk Bradley, Operations Director at Bupa, captures why this matters: “Our contact centre teams at Bupa deliver exceptional care and support to our 60m-plus customers worldwide, every single day, helping them live longer, healthier, happier lives. National Contact Centre Day gives us the chance here in the UK to recognise their outstanding work, open our doors and demonstrate that contact centres offer genuinely fulfilling, varied and progressive careers in today’s evolving workplace.”

National Contact Centre Day isn’t just another date in the calendar – it’s an opportunity to recognise the crucial role contact centres play in the UK economy, celebrate the professionals who bring them to life, and inspire future talent to consider this dynamic sector as a rewarding career path.

We're calling on organisations of all sizes to get involved with us.