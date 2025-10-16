When society faces tough times, criminal activity increases. The contact centre is in a unique position to be able to identify this activity and has the potential to do something about it. Brands are further demonstrating the value of their contact centre by transforming them into proactive fraud prevention powerhouses.

By shifting the focus from individual transactions to tracking criminal networks, organisations can identify fraudulent activity before it occurs, building comprehensive profiles of fraudsters to disrupt coordinated attacks. It’s now possible to proactively detect threats and deploy real-time call analysis technologies to assess fraud risk through metadata patterns, caller behaviour and cross-industry intelligence before calls reach your frontline.

We invited experts in this field to tell us more about how we can stop crime. Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, hosted an informative and advice-laden debate with:

Dr Nicola Harding, Criminologist and expert in Fraud & Financial Crime Prevention

Louise Oliver, Senior Fraud Investigator, Lloyds Bank

Paul Burgess, Senior Manager, Control Design and Delivery, UK Fraud, HSBC

Holly Simpson, Senior Account Manager, Smartnumbers

We uncovered the steps you can take to make a difference not only to your organisation but for society as a whole.