Based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 consumers and enriched with insight from contact centre leaders, this session explored not just what customers think, but why they feel that way and how organisations are responding. This year’s research places a spotlight on consumer vulnerability and digital inclusion, examining whether a digital divide is emerging and what it means for customer experience.
During this interactive panel session, we explored the following themes:
- How UK consumer sentiment towards customer service is evolving in 2026
- Key differences in customer experience across industry verticals
- Changing consumer preferences for self-service versus assisted channels
- Whether a digital divide is emerging, and which customers risk being left behind
- How vulnerable consumers experience customer service today
- How organisations are supporting vulnerable customers and designing more inclusive experiences
Hear from Vicki Mercer, Head of Customer Service at CAF Bank, Peter Connolly, Head of Operations at Legal & General, Phil Quickenden, Head of Customer and Registration Services at London Borough of Camden and Ben Neo, Head of Contact Centre and CX Sales EMEA at Zoom.