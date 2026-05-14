Based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 consumers and enriched with insight from contact centre leaders, this session explored not just what customers think, but why they feel that way and how organisations are responding. This year’s research places a spotlight on consumer vulnerability and digital inclusion, examining whether a digital divide is emerging and what it means for customer experience.

During this interactive panel session, we explored the following themes:

How UK consumer sentiment towards customer service is evolving in 2026

Key differences in customer experience across industry verticals

Changing consumer preferences for self-service versus assisted channels

Whether a digital divide is emerging, and which customers risk being left behind

How vulnerable consumers experience customer service today

How organisations are supporting vulnerable customers and designing more inclusive experiences

Hear from Vicki Mercer, Head of Customer Service at CAF Bank, Peter Connolly, Head of Operations at Legal & General, Phil Quickenden, Head of Customer and Registration Services at London Borough of Camden and Ben Neo, Head of Contact Centre and CX Sales EMEA at Zoom.