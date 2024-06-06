What does the consumer really think about the contact centre and the service they receive? In 2023 there was a sharp decline in consumer perceptions of customer service, as expectations driven by rising cost of living outstripped providers’ ability to keep up. However, we did see that the consumer recognised the difference between the service delivered by the contact centre frontline and the company policies behind them.

The CCMA Benchmark offers evidence that standards of contact delivery are improving. Has this had an impact on consumer perceptions?

Stephen Yap, CCMA Research Director, reveals the 2024 Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer research in this online seminar and leads an interactive debate with a panel of industry leaders including, Stacey Mairs, Head of Customer Experience at Benson for Beds, Christopher Ward, Head of Customer Relations at Markerstudy Insurance, and David Mason, Director Service and Operations UK and Ireland at Odigo.

Catch up on the recording below.