Every contact centre leader is looking to continuously improve the customer and colleague experience – it’s a top priority every year. But how? Where do you start? What really needs to be improved? And how do you decide where to focus the time, effort and resources to deliver the biggest and most appropriate impact?

CCMA’s Research Director, Stephen Yap, launches our latest research supported by evaluagent, ‘Using contact centre insights to elevate customer and colleague experiences’. In this interactive discussion, he explored:

What insights are available in the contact centre?

Which are the KPIs that are most valuable?

How do you take insights and turn them into action?

Stephen was joined by industry leaders and experts, Michael Sherwood, Head of Brand & Experience at Atom Bank, Laura Scott, COO at Dialect Communications and James Marscheider, CCO at evaluagent.

Catch up below. To download the report, click here.