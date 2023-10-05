The UK contact centre industry is on a pathway of change. It is being impacted by significant changes in consumer behaviour, a revolution in the world of work and technology advances that are delivering a new paradigm. What does the contact centre of 2024 and beyond look like?

With the support of contact centre workforce solutions provider, Intradiem, we have conducted research to find out how industry leaders are dealing with these fundamental shifts in operations. We have also asked frontline colleagues how they feel about these changes and what its like working in the contact centre today.

Stephen Yap, Research Director at CCMA, reveals the findings from both the Focus Groups and the research with over 300 frontline colleagues. In this interactive debate, Stephen was joined by industry leaders: Liz Hicks, Head of Operations at Ageas UK, Jo Nicholls, Contact Centre Manager at Likewize, and Matt Rumins, EMEA Head of Account and Success Management at Intradiem.