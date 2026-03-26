In this online seminar, we explored how behaviour, mindset and meaningful development shape engaged teams, motivated colleagues and consistently strong outcomes.



Hosted by Kate Knowles, Services Director, CCMA, the session brought together insights from Kieran Holdcroft (ManyPets), Michelle Draper (Bright Horizons) and Melanie Lomax (CCMA), who shared real examples of the people‑focused approaches driving performance in their organisations. From creating the right environment for colleagues to thrive to building development that genuinely lands, the conversation highlighted what truly makes a difference on the frontline.

It was an hour of honest discussion, practical ideas and thoughtful reflection on what great people leadership looks like in today’s contact centres.