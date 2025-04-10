Workplaces of all shapes and sizes are being reshaped by the use of technology to improve productivity, with AI in particular continuing to grab headlines. Combine this phenomenon with the announcements in the Autumn Budget with an increase in National Insurance Contributions and increasing minimum wage, and it leads some to voice concerns about pressure on salaries and job security.

There is no doubt that the UK continues to face a fast-changing and unpredictable environment. How does the UK consumer perceive these shifts?

During this one hour debate, CCMA’s Research Director, Stephen Yap, unveils the findings from our latest research to understand the views of working people. Joined by a panel of industry leaders, Matt Hallam, Performance Director for Customer Contact at Nationwide, Carl Bishop, Head of Operational Excellence at The AA, Darren Allwright, Head of Supporter Engagement at Compassion UK, and Frank Sherlock, VP International at CallMiner.

They discussed:

Perceptions on the impact of technology on work

Confidence in job security and changes in workload

Opportunities for learning and development

Catch up on the online seminar now.