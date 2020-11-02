As contact centres grapple to determine a future operating model on a backdrop of increased homeworking, the attitudes of a new generation of workers and a desire to find a better work-life balance are driving contact centre leaders to start thinking differently.

The Great Debate focused on two alternative approaches to flexible working: the ‘Gig Model’ and ‘The Employed Model’ pitching Sensée, the contact centre business renowned for its successful homeworking model, against Limitless, a business that has successfully deployed a gig workforce to deliver contact centre capabilities.

The difference between these approaches is how colleagues are employed. For the gig worker, they are independent contractors, online platform workers and temporary workers. Gig workers enter into formal agreements with on-demand companies to provide services to the company’s clients. They have high levels of flexibility and autonomy. For the employed worker, they have the security of a job with laws and regulations to protect them.