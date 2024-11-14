71% of customers expect a personal experience, according to McKinsey, which means that customers are disappointed when their expectations are not met. Maybe this lies at the heart of the endless headlines of declining customer service.

Addressing every customer by their name and having a friendly conversation is just the start of providing a personalised customer experience in the contact centre. The real magic comes from using the masses of data and insights to really understand your audience, create more meaningful segments and using the data to enhance the customer experience.

It’s time to switch things up. Deploying a data-driven personalisation strategy will deliver significantly improved customer experiences, which will result in happier customers and happier colleagues. Where do you start?

In this online seminar, Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, spoke to industry leaders about the barriers to personalisation, what it takes to get there, and what benefits can be realised. Watch this interactive discussion starring Karen Crosby, Global Head of Consumer Services at Tommee Tippee, Charlotte Gray, Global Director of Customer Experience at Clarks, Karley Frost, Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, and Ray Biggs, COO at Ventrica.