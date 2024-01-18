Dynamic businesses often face complex challenges that require innovative contact centre strategies to ensure exceptional customer experiences, while optimising operational efficiency.

As both business and customer demands become more complex, so do the unique challenges that contact leader’s encounter. Managing complex operations can include dealing with multiple sites, geographies, languages, channels, outsourcing partners, systems, regulations and many other factors, all of which make if challenging to maintain a consistent experience for customers and colleagues.

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, discussed these challenges in an interactive debate, alongside experts and leaders from across the industry including:

Ryan Rubertazzi , Head of Assisted Sales & Early Life Care, Vodafone

Catherine Oehlers , VP Customer Experience, Masimo

, VP Customer Experience, Spencer Brooks, Chief Growth Officer, The Knowledge Group (tkg)

Watch below as they discuss key questions such as: What good looks like when managing complexity, what to consider in your strategy, and how to ensure a consistent brand and service experience for your customers and colleagues. Explore the solutions and strategies that will help you navigate similar challenges within your operation.