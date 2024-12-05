Talking to customers every day, gathering data and making sense of that insight is becoming commonplace in many contact centres around the UK. Using those insights to make business change is an opportunity to really demonstrate the value that the contact centre holds in an organisation.

The question is, where are you on that maturity curve? Are you gathering the right data and how comprehensive are these insights? Do you manually analyse the data or are you using powerful MI tools to identify issues? How well are you using the insights to improve contact centre performance? And are you sharing those insights to make real change beyond the contact centre, and seeing the impact on the operation?

Leigh Hopwood, CEO of the CCMA, hosted this online seminar as she continued the conversation into the power of the strategic value of the contact centre. She explored:

How mature the contact centre is in accessing and analysing the data available.

How to become the insights engine and detect issues quickly.

The importance of using data to give you a seat at the decision-making table.

Listen to the advice and insights from a panel of industry leaders including, Tracy Kellaway, Executive Director – Global Consumer Care Operations at The Estée Lauder Companies, Quentin Bottner, Head of Continuous Service Improvement at TUI, Amy Elliott, Salesforce and Digital Services Manager at Simplyhealth and Bart Lehane, CEO and Founder at EdgeTier.

Catch up now below.