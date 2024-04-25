What are the latest scams impacting the contact centre? How are fraudsters using apps, social channels and voice differently to commit crimes of unlawful gain? Where is the weakest link and how can you strengthen it?

It’s widely reported that fraud is on the rise, in fact it’s above pre-pandemic levels according to some experts. In response, last year the UK Government published its UK Fraud Strategy with the aim of reducing fraud and cyber crime by 10% by 2025. So how is that going?

Watch this insightful and interactive debate, supported by industry experts Smartnumbers, where we:

Uncovered the latest scams that are rocking the contact centre industry

Shared how fraudsters are using different channels to exploit the weakest links in the contact centre

Discussed how this impacts our frontline

Discovered how the contact centre can protect itself.

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, hosted this online seminar with support from industry experts, Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud at City of London Police, Mark Williams, Financial Crime Manager at Optimus Cards and Tim Burton, Chief Product and Success Officer at Smartnumbers.