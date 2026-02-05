There are five foundations within the contact centre that every industry leader works with, and are defined in the CCMAs Contact Centre Standards Framework. They are strategy and leadership, innovation, operational excellence, colleague experience and of course, customer experience. Knowing how to optimise each element and understanding how they work together is the key to creating a thriving and highly successful contact centre.

In this online seminar, we explored how focusing on this framework can strengthen capability and create a high-performing contact centre, especially in a rapidly evolving environment. We looked at:

Why organisations are increasingly turning to this framework and how it supports their strategic goals

How to balance the five foundational elements to drive improvement across teams, operations, and customer outcomes

The impact getting this right has on leadership, engagement, and overall performance.

Hear from Catherine, a member of the Standards Framework Advisory Board, about what defines a leading contact centre, and a panel of industry leaders who will share their own experiences:

Steph O’Leary, Head of Operations for the Customer Experience Management Hubs, SSCL

Catherine Lindsay, Head of Customer Operations, Leeds Building Society

Carly Freeman, Head of Customer Service, Insite Energy