Getting your self-serve customer journey right will give you a powerful differentiator. Evidence suggests that those that invest in their digital service will outperform their peers. There is a clear connection between investment in technology and business success.

There’s more to it than that. Great self-service experiences can dramatically reduce your call volumes and repeat calls, reducing your cost to serve. Get it right and you can create more satisfied customers which can lead to greater loyalty, and your frontline can handle the interactions that are more valuable for both customer and business.

The question is, how do you build a self-serve journey that meets the needs of customers today, and tomorrow? How do you create an agile environment that allows you to continue to tweak the journey without breaking it downstream? How is AI supporting self-service and what are the pitfalls to be aware of?

Watch the online seminar as Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, hosts an interactive session with industry leaders at the forefront in the battle for self-serve journeys, including Sam Bellis, Guest Service Manager at ODEON, Alan Mullen, Senior Manager – Customer Care and Business Change at Superdry and Paul Cox, Senior CX Consultant at Kerv.