The role of the frontline colleague is changing, and it’s changing fast thanks to technology. With contact centre leaders taking a digital first approach, removing simple interactions from the frontline, it’s leaving more complex and emotive conversations to be had. These conversations are often longer and require a more genuine and authentic competence to handle.

It is widely reported that customer service standards in the UK have fallen to an all-time low and one of the reasons for this is said to be firms reliance on technology investment over employee investment. NewDay and others are bucking this trend with a different strategy, where AI is deployed not to displace employees but to ensure they are competent, confident, and capable of dealing with the more challenging conversations.

How are you supporting your frontline as your operation goes through this transformation? How are you closing the employee skills gap? And how are you attracting and retaining people in this new world?

Watch below as CCMA’s CEO, Leigh Hopwood, explores these questions and more during this interactive online seminar featuring Francesca Rea, Director of Customer Operations at NewDay and Adrian Harvey, CEO at Elephants Don’t Forget.